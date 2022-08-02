42 mins ago - News

North Texas HOA bans use of housing vouchers

Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration of a welcome mat but it says "Welcome?"
Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

A homeowners association in a small Denton County town passed a rule to ban renters with housing vouchers, effectively targeting Black residents in the predominantly white neighborhood.

Why it matters: The neighborhood makes up most of Providence Village, so when the leases expire, the town will be almost entirely off limits to renters with housing vouchers.

Catch up fast: In June, the Providence Homeowners Association passed the rule, which also included a provision that would fine landlords $300 a week for housing Section 8 tenants.

  • The association later walked back the implementation of fines, allowing tenants to stay through the end of their leases, per the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Of note: Texas landlords can reject a renter with a housing voucher but cannot deny a person based on their race, religion, sex or disability.

  • The Providence HOA is one of three in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that ban voucher holders, per The Texas Tribune.

By the numbers: Providence Village has about 7,800 residents, 87% of whom are white, according to Census data.

  • Women head all but five of the 157 households using vouchers in Providence Village and 93% of the families are Black, per a Texas Tribune analysis.
  • Only 12% of 1,901 multifamily rental properties in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Rockwall counties accept housing choice vouchers, according to an analysis by the Inclusive Communities Project.
  • Only 4% of rental properties in majority white ZIP codes accept the vouchers.

What they're saying: "For years we've had to deal with the homeowners saying 'not in my neighborhood,' but now we have a move afoot that says 'not even in our city.' That's concerning," Ann Lott, executive director of the Inclusive Communities Project, told the Tribune.

What we're watching: Whether this paves the way for other HOAs to follow suit.

