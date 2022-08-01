2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Toyota Stadium revamps menu with "monster" burger and more

Michael Mooney
A hamburger with a chicken tender and two cheese sticks on top
The Monster Burger, for soccer fans who plan to see a cardiologist soon. Photo courtesy of FC Dallas

Is there anything more American than watching professional athletes burn thousands of calories on the field while you sit in the stands eating a hamburger topped with a chicken tender, two fried mozzarella sticks and a dollop of honey mustard?

Driving the news: Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas, recently introduced a new executive chef, Erika Dabney, who comes to Frisco after a stint as the top chef at the Ochsner Training Facility, the New Orleans practice complex shared by the Saints and the Pelicans.

Details: Dabney's additions to the concession menu include the Monster Burger described above; a hot dog topped with baked beans, brisket and potato chips; chorizo nachos; and jerk-flavored chips served with pineapple salsa.

  • The new culinary creations join established dining choices that include a 12-inch taco and a hot dog covered in fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

Behold some of the new cholesterol-thumping eats:

A hot dog covered in baked beans and brisket and chips
Yes, there's a hot dog beneath the baked beans, brisket and crumpled potato chips. Photo courtesy of FC Dallas
Nachos covered in chorizo
Since it includes radishes, this is technically a salad. Photo courtesy of FC Dallas
Flavored chips and pineapple salsa
Chips dusted with jerk flavoring and house-made pineapple salsa. Photo courtesy of FC Dallas

Of note: The new offerings also include a veggie wrap. So that's nice.

