Toyota Stadium revamps menu with "monster" burger and more
Is there anything more American than watching professional athletes burn thousands of calories on the field while you sit in the stands eating a hamburger topped with a chicken tender, two fried mozzarella sticks and a dollop of honey mustard?
Driving the news: Toyota Stadium, home of FC Dallas, recently introduced a new executive chef, Erika Dabney, who comes to Frisco after a stint as the top chef at the Ochsner Training Facility, the New Orleans practice complex shared by the Saints and the Pelicans.
Details: Dabney's additions to the concession menu include the Monster Burger described above; a hot dog topped with baked beans, brisket and potato chips; chorizo nachos; and jerk-flavored chips served with pineapple salsa.
- The new culinary creations join established dining choices that include a 12-inch taco and a hot dog covered in fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.
Behold some of the new cholesterol-thumping eats:
Of note: The new offerings also include a veggie wrap. So that's nice.
