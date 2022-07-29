4 fun things to do this weekend in and around Dallas

🌆 Hit the downtown streets. Hosted by Downtown Dallas Inc., tonight's Underground Market will feature over 40 vendors, a DJ and splash areas for children.

6pm today at Main Street Garden. Admission is free.

🎭 Relive your high school days. The musical comedy "The Prom" features what happens when Broadway stars show up at a small-town Indiana prom.

Shows run all weekend at the Winspear Opera House. Tickets start at $20.

⚾️ Drink where the Rangers play. Arlington's All-Star Craft Beer, Wine, and Cocktail Festival will allow patrons to sample a variety of drinks with access to the field at Globe Life Field.

Afternoon and night slots are available for tomorrow. Tickets start at $50.

🎤 Have a little fun, oh oh oh. Grandscape will host Big Little Town and Shania Twang – nope, those aren't typos – for a tribute concert featuring hits from Little Big Town and Shania Twain.