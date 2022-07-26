Preview: European giants clash at Dallas' Cotton Bowl

Barcelona and Juventus, two of the biggest clubs in Europe, will play a friendly match at the Cotton Bowl tonight.

Driving the news: Several top European clubs are touring the U.S. this summer, playing each other and some MLS teams.

This is one of the biggest matchups on the schedule.

Storylines to watch: The starting rosters haven't been announced yet, but it will be interesting to see if Barcelona features newly acquired superstar Robert Lewandowski, runner-up for the 2021 Ballon d'Or (FIFA player of the year).

French midfielder Paul Pogba, who recently returned to Juventus, has a knee injury and didn't make the trip to Dallas.

The intrigue: Local fans will be interested in seeing former FC Dallas forward — and U.S. Men's National team standout — Weston McKennie, who scored an incredible goal for Juventus against Barcelona in 2020.

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri recently called McKennie "the best American" playing in Europe, which is a subtle shot at Christian Pulisic.

Between the lines: Though the Catalan giants are heavy betting favorites, anything can happen in these pre-season games — as evidenced by the fact that upstart Charlotte FC somehow upended Chelsea last week.

If you want to go: Tickets to the game are still available.