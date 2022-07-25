Shaq makes his (giant) presence known around North Texas

Since NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal moved to town a few weeks ago — purchasing a modest $1.2 million, 5,000-square foot home in a gated subdivision in Carrollton — the 7-foot-1, 15-time NBA all-star has been out and about, ingratiating himself in his new community.

What happened: At a Best Buy in Dallas, he bought a random couple a washing machine and a 70-inch TV.

He also gave a woman sitting on a bench across the street from Babe's Chicken a bag of food, a bottle of cold water and a hundred bucks.

He stopped to take a selfie with a Carrollton cop. (As of earlier this year, Shaq was a badge-carrying major with the Henry County Sheriff's Office in Georgia.)

He also dropped by a basketball camp at a middle school in Roanoke.

Flashback: Even before he moved here, Shaq — who spent part of his childhood in San Antonio — has been making public appearances in Texas.

Last fall, when F1 came to Austin, Shaq entertained spectators, performing a set as DJ Diesel.

In February, he spoke at a fundraiser for a private school in Southern Dallas.

The very, very big picture: This is just what Shaq does. For years he has sprinkled cash and life lessons on total strangers wherever he goes — usually without much media attention.

The bottom line: Because he plans to open dozens of North Texas locations of his own chicken restaurant over the next year, we expect to see much more of DJ Diesel.