How wildfires get their names

Roughly 600,000 acres have burned in Texas in 2022 so far — and we couldn't help but wonder how some of the biggest blazes end up with their own names.

Driving the news: Last week, firefighters worked over a dozen wildfires across the state. Many of them are still burning.

The Chalk Mountain fire near Glen Rose burned over 6,700 acres and was 10% contained as of Sunday night.

The 1148 fire at Possum Kingdom Lake, northwest of Tarrant County, has burned over 450 acres. The fire was mostly contained as of Sunday night.

The intrigue: Unlike with hurricanes, the names of big fires don't come from a pre-set running list, the Texas A&M Forest Service tells Axios.

First responders usually get to name the fire, and they often go with the closest geographic location or landmark.

Details: The Chalk Mountain and 1148 fires were named after local landmarks.

Chalk Mountain is an area of Erath County that was named after an elevated area with white rock. The community once had a post office and two businesses, but it's now considered a ghost town because of its small population.

The 1148 fire refers to FM 1148, which traces Possum Kingdom Lake.

Yes, but: Not every wildfire gets a name.

The forest service says that in regions like East Texas, where wildfires are frequent, firefighters wait until a blaze has burned over 100 acres of timber and over 300 acres of grass before giving it a proper name.

Otherwise, the fire's name = the originating county's name + an auto-generated number.

Threat level: Most of Texas, including North Texas, remains under an outdoor burn ban due to drought conditions and "critical fire weather," per the Texas A&M Forest Service.