Activists delay clearing of homeless encampments in South Dallas

Activists delayed the city's planned clearing of a homeless encampment under Interstate 45 in South Dallas on Friday, a week after delaying the closure of another encampment.

Some of the activists were armed.

Why it matters: The City of Dallas has received nearly 700 calls in the past month about homeless encampments scattered throughout the city.

Reducing homelessness is among the top priorities for city manager T.C. Broadnax, who is still on the job after recent complaints from council members about his performance on a broad range of issues.

What happened: About 40 people gathered outside an encampment Friday morning at Coombs Street to block city marshals and other city staff from moving people's belongings.

Notices were sent in advance telling people to move their tents and other items to allow the city to clean the area, per the Dallas Morning News.

A week earlier, activists asked for more time before shutting down another encampment that was on private property at Parnell and Gould streets. They were given the weekend, according to a city memo.

State of play: Last year, civic leaders launched a public-private partnership with the goal of housing 2,700 people experiencing homelessness by October 2023, using private funds to incentivize landlords to accept government housing vouchers.

Street outreach workers visited encampments to match people with housing options.

By the numbers: Since September, 927 individuals have been moved into housing through the rapid rehousing program, according to figures from the Metro Dallas Homeless Alliance.

Of the approximately 50 people at the Gould Street encampment, two were taken to day shelters and four were assisted by Veteran Affairs.

And the city has reduced its backlog of requests to clean homeless encampments from 375 to 212.

What we're watching: The city plans to increase the number of encampments that street outreach workers visit to match people with social services and shelter options.