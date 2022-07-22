The next American tech hub might be … Sherman, Texas

After securing promises of more than $35 billion in investments from several international corporations that make semiconductors, the city of Sherman — about an hour and a half north of Dallas, near the Oklahoma border — is on the verge of becoming a global technology hub.

Driving the news: Earlier this week, the U.S. Senate agreed to move forward with legislation that would send more than $52 billion in subsidies and tax credits to companies that build semiconductors in the United States.

Yes, but: Weeks of partisan jostling put the bill in jeopardy, despite pleas from the Biden administration.

Why it matters: A shortage of semiconductors has led to global supply chain woes and stymied the production of everything from vehicles to home appliances.

Earlier this year, the Department of Commerce announced that American companies using the chips were down to a five-day supply.

Some of the proposed investments — in Sherman and elsewhere in the U.S. — could hinge on the pending legislation.

What's happening: GlobiTech, a subsidiary of Taiwan-based GlobalWafers Co., recently agreed to build a $5 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant in Sherman.

It is expected to bring 1,500 jobs to the city of 45,000.

GlobiTech was also considering sites in Ohio and South Korea.

State of play: To lure GlobiTech, the Sherman Economic Development Corp. offered $20 million in cash payments and the sale of nearly 150 acres of land, worth over $14.4 million, for $1 an acre, per the DMN.

The Texas Enterprise Fund also contributed a $15 million grant.

The city of Sherman, Grayson County and Grayson College all offered tax incentives, and the city offered a discount on water bills.

Because it's close to Lake Texoma, one of the few Texas reservoirs at full capacity, Sherman also has access to the large amount of water required in semiconductor manufacturing.

Flashback: In May, Dallas-based Texas Instruments broke ground on what's expected to be a $30 billion, four-factory semiconductor manufacturing campus in Sherman.

In 2018, Apple supplier II-VI (then known as Finisar) opened a factory in Sherman, producing parts for the iPhone.

Threat level: Intel announced the company will delay its $20 billion chip site in Ohio if Congress fails to pass the subsidy bill, and GlobiTech's CEO told the DMN his company is "in the same boat."

What we're watching: Texas Instruments has said the first factory could produce tens of thousands of 300mm wafer semiconductor chips a day by 2025.