Low credit Texans feel impact of higher health care costs

Texans with credit scores below 700 have felt the impacts of inflation more dramatically than their neighbors with better credit.

This is especially true when it comes to health care costs, analysts from the Center for the New Middle Class (CNMC), a Fort Worth-based financial firm that researches behaviors of the middle class, tell Axios.

Why it matters: About 45% of Texans had a credit score under 680 in 2018, the latest year available, per the Dallas Fed — though that percentage is likely higher now after several years of global economic instability.

Analysts have dubbed these people "non-prime" consumers.

What they did: CNMC researchers asked non-prime consumers to report how much strain — a lot, a little or no strain — various household costs are causing on their month-to-month finances.

The center collects survey data twice per month on an ongoing basis.

What they found: The number of non-prime consumers who said they felt less financially secure overall compared to the prior year grew throughout 2019 and peaked in the shutdown in 2020 — but then it dropped in 2021.

The latest data suggest that insecurity is climbing again.

Researchers saw a 10 percentage-point increase in the number of non-prime households who are experiencing "a lot" of strain due to health care costs, which includes both the price of insurance and out-of-pocket expenses.

Groceries, utilities, entertainment and gas also ranked high on that list.

Yes, but: People with better credit scores were more likely to report that housing costs caused "a lot" of strain.

The irony: Many non-prime Texans were deemed "essential" during early stages of the pandemic, which meant those families were more likely to be exposed to COVID-19 before vaccines were available.

Now those same households are also less likely to benefit from the country's financial recovery.

Go deeper: Read Rachel Monroe's New Yorker story about the cost of inflation in small-town Texas.