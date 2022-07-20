What better way to beat the triple-digit heat wave than, well, a power grid that isn't held together with duct tape and the bedding of a hamster cage, probably.

But the second best option is chips of ice covered with colorful syrup — all contained in a paper to-go cup!

With that in mind, we've assembled a list of some of the best shaved ice slingers in North Texas:

Bahama Buck's, multiple locations across the area.

Texas-based chain with a giant menu and giant syrup-y scoops. Can't miss.

DL Shaved Ice, 3741 S. Malcolm X Blvd.

The go-to southside snow spot.

SNO, 7814 Meadow Road.

Quick, casual shaved ice spot with multiple flavors.

Shaved Ice and Funnel Cake, 9185A Bruton Road.

When you want your sugary ice chips with fried sugary dough.

Cocohodo Dallas, 2625 Old Denton Road suite 340, Carrollton.

Get the Frosty Ribbon Shaved Ice.

Bedford Snoball, 2201 Pipeline Road, Bedford.

A 45-year-old Tarrant County snowy staple.

Hairy Gorilla Snowballs, 102 S. Louisiana Drive, Celina.

Come for the copious shaved ice options, stay for the hilarious hand-painted signage.

The Snow Cone Lady, 6427 Elm St., Frisco.

An inexpensive, cash-only institution — that usually has a pretty long line.

Hawaii Five-Sno, location varies.

A mobile shaved ice dispensary based on the far north side of Collin County.

📭 Did we miss your favorite snow shop? Email us about it at [email protected]