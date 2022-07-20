The best shaved ice places in Dallas
What better way to beat the triple-digit heat wave than, well, a power grid that isn't held together with duct tape and the bedding of a hamster cage, probably.
- But the second best option is chips of ice covered with colorful syrup — all contained in a paper to-go cup!
With that in mind, we've assembled a list of some of the best shaved ice slingers in North Texas:
Bahama Buck's, multiple locations across the area.
- Texas-based chain with a giant menu and giant syrup-y scoops. Can't miss.
DL Shaved Ice, 3741 S. Malcolm X Blvd.
- The go-to southside snow spot.
SNO, 7814 Meadow Road.
- Quick, casual shaved ice spot with multiple flavors.
Shaved Ice and Funnel Cake, 9185A Bruton Road.
- When you want your sugary ice chips with fried sugary dough.
Cocohodo Dallas, 2625 Old Denton Road suite 340, Carrollton.
- Get the Frosty Ribbon Shaved Ice.
Bedford Snoball, 2201 Pipeline Road, Bedford.
- A 45-year-old Tarrant County snowy staple.
Hairy Gorilla Snowballs, 102 S. Louisiana Drive, Celina.
- Come for the copious shaved ice options, stay for the hilarious hand-painted signage.
The Snow Cone Lady, 6427 Elm St., Frisco.
- An inexpensive, cash-only institution — that usually has a pretty long line.
Hawaii Five-Sno, location varies.
- A mobile shaved ice dispensary based on the far north side of Collin County.
📭 Did we miss your favorite snow shop? Email us about it at [email protected]
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.