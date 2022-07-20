47 mins ago - Food and Drink

The best shaved ice places in Dallas

Michael Mooney
A large cup of pineapple shaved ice
Bahama Buck's can really cool you. Photo: Brandon Donner for Axios

What better way to beat the triple-digit heat wave than, well, a power grid that isn't held together with duct tape and the bedding of a hamster cage, probably.

  • But the second best option is chips of ice covered with colorful syrup — all contained in a paper to-go cup!

With that in mind, we've assembled a list of some of the best shaved ice slingers in North Texas:

Bahama Buck's, multiple locations across the area.

  • Texas-based chain with a giant menu and giant syrup-y scoops. Can't miss.

DL Shaved Ice, 3741 S. Malcolm X Blvd.

  • The go-to southside snow spot.

SNO, 7814 Meadow Road.

  • Quick, casual shaved ice spot with multiple flavors.

Shaved Ice and Funnel Cake, 9185A Bruton Road.

  • When you want your sugary ice chips with fried sugary dough.

Cocohodo Dallas, 2625 Old Denton Road suite 340, Carrollton.

  • Get the Frosty Ribbon Shaved Ice.

Bedford Snoball, 2201 Pipeline Road, Bedford.

  • A 45-year-old Tarrant County snowy staple.

Hairy Gorilla Snowballs, 102 S. Louisiana Drive, Celina.

  • Come for the copious shaved ice options, stay for the hilarious hand-painted signage.

The Snow Cone Lady, 6427 Elm St., Frisco.

  • An inexpensive, cash-only institution — that usually has a pretty long line.

Hawaii Five-Sno, location varies.

  • A mobile shaved ice dispensary based on the far north side of Collin County.

