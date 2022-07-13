4 great places to get corn dogs in Dallas

Corn dogs are very Dallas — processed meat dipped in fried batter, served on a stick, ending up somehow delicious. But which spots stand out above the rest?

Also, is it corn dog or corny dog?

Here are four terrific places to get your deep-fried fix.

Why it stands out: The State Fair legend has been slinging corny dogs since 1942.

This year's fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.

Photo courtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs

Why it stands out: A Fletcher mother-daughter duo founded this concept eatery, which is a good option year-round.

Catch them at local festivals and events or from 11am to 6pm Friday and Saturday at 10220 Technology Boulevard E #102 in Northwest Dallas.

Photo courtesy of Corn Dog with No Name

Why it stands out: Take your pick of a jalapeño cheddar, pepper jack or Texas-style sausage. (Plus: Get a 44 Farms hot dog made with beer batter for just $2 on Tuesdays.)

Find all three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Photo courtesy of Heim Barbecue

Why it stands out: These decked-out Korean rice hot dogs are a popular street food, deep-fried and filled with mozzarella cheese, squid ink, potato and more.

Find all three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

💭 Our thought bubble: Corn dogs feel like a food that might have been made on accident, like a klutzy kitchen assistant carrying hot dogs passed a deep fryer and dropped some in, and they could only use sticks to get them out — then someone ate one on a dare.