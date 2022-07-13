18 hours ago - Food and Drink

4 great places to get corn dogs in Dallas

Sami Sparber
a person holds a bundle of corn dogs
Photo courtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs

Corn dogs are very Dallas — processed meat dipped in fried batter, served on a stick, ending up somehow delicious. But which spots stand out above the rest?

  • Also, is it corn dog or corny dog?

Here are four terrific places to get your deep-fried fix.

1. Fletcher's

Why it stands out: The State Fair legend has been slinging corny dogs since 1942.

  • This year's fair runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 23.
a person holds a corny dog in front of a state fair stall
Photo courtesy of Fletcher's Original Corny Dogs
2. CornDog with No Name

Why it stands out: A Fletcher mother-daughter duo founded this concept eatery, which is a good option year-round.

a stack of corn dogs with one cut open to see inside
Photo courtesy of Corn Dog with No Name
3. Heim Barbecue

Why it stands out: Take your pick of a jalapeño cheddar, pepper jack or Texas-style sausage. (Plus: Get a 44 Farms hot dog made with beer batter for just $2 on Tuesdays.)

  • Find all three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.
corn dogs in a basket in front of beers
Photo courtesy of Heim Barbecue
4. Oh K-Dog

Why it stands out: These decked-out Korean rice hot dogs are a popular street food, deep-fried and filled with mozzarella cheese, squid ink, potato and more.

  • Find all three locations in Dallas-Fort Worth.

💭 Our thought bubble: Corn dogs feel like a food that might have been made on accident, like a klutzy kitchen assistant carrying hot dogs passed a deep fryer and dropped some in, and they could only use sticks to get them out — then someone ate one on a dare.

