Where to watch fireworks in North Texas

Independence Day festivities will light the North Texas skies all weekend, and there are plenty of ways to partake.

The big picture: Most cities ban unauthorized fireworks displays and impose hefty fines on violators. But, some North Texas counties allow people in unincorporated areas to set off fireworks from private properties, as long as they're 5,000 feet from city limits.

Of note: Only 38% of adults say they are "extremely proud" to be an American — a record low since Gallup started tracking our national pride in 2001.

Another 27% say they are "very proud" to be American, Gallup says.

Local events include:

🏅 Post up in Addison for Kaboom Town. Rated one of the top fireworks shows in the country, the event includes an airshow and musical performances.

Gates open at 5pm Sunday, the airshow is at 7:30pm and fireworks start at 9:30pm. Details.

👏🏼 Parade out to Arlington. The 50-year-old celebration is one of the city's oldest events, and one of the biggest Fourth of July parades in Texas.

Begins at 9am Monday at the intersection of West Street and Mitchell Street. Arrive early for free parking and less traffic. Details.

🎡 Picnic at Fair Park. Dallas' Fair Park Fourth is back after a two-year hiatus, and guests will be able to watch the fireworks show from inside the historic Cotton Bowl.

Starts at 4:30pm Monday. Parking is $10 per car, and the Cotton Bowl has a clear bag policy. Details.

🎉 Party in Plano. The event at Collin College features static parade floats, a vendor market and a kids zone.

Kicks off at 6pm Monday, fireworks start at 9:30pm. Details.

❌ Our thought bubble: For the sake of the people and puppies around you, don't shoot guns in the air.