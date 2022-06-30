Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner

She's a law school graduate. She's a TikToker. She's a singer. And now, she's the first Asian American Miss Texas.

Why it matters: Carrollton's Averie Bishop will spend a year as Miss Texas promoting inclusivity and diversity through her platform, "Y'all Means All."

She already serves on the Dallas mayor's Anti-Hate Advisory Council.

Details: Bishop graduated from SMU's law school but will defer the bar exam for a year while she serves as Miss Texas. During that time, she'll make as many as eight appearances a week at schools and events.

The current Miss Carrollton says the $24,000 in scholarship money she received for her crown will go toward her student loan debt. And she won about $25,000 more that might pay for a master's program.

Miss Texas also serves as the Texas Cares for Children ambassador.

What she's saying: Bishop is a second-generation Filipino who was the first in her family to graduate from college. She said she experienced racism growing up in North Texas.

"We fear what we don't know and my mission as Miss Texas and as a person, in general, is to truly teach everyone in our state that a Texan can look like me and a Texan can look like you," Bishop told NBC5.

The cuteness: Bishop had to rush to Target to buy a dress from the clearance rack because she didn't bother to pack an outfit for her first day as Miss Texas.

"I was not expecting to win," Bishop said on TikTok.

Yes, but: Bishop claims to be a lazy student and posted a YouTube video about how to be productive anyway.

What we're watching: Bishop will inevitably run for governor of Texas.

She'll get our vote.

