Miss Texas crowns first Asian American winner
She's a law school graduate. She's a TikToker. She's a singer. And now, she's the first Asian American Miss Texas.
Why it matters: Carrollton's Averie Bishop will spend a year as Miss Texas promoting inclusivity and diversity through her platform, "Y'all Means All."
- She already serves on the Dallas mayor's Anti-Hate Advisory Council.
Details: Bishop graduated from SMU's law school but will defer the bar exam for a year while she serves as Miss Texas. During that time, she'll make as many as eight appearances a week at schools and events.
- The current Miss Carrollton says the $24,000 in scholarship money she received for her crown will go toward her student loan debt. And she won about $25,000 more that might pay for a master's program.
- Miss Texas also serves as the Texas Cares for Children ambassador.
What she's saying: Bishop is a second-generation Filipino who was the first in her family to graduate from college. She said she experienced racism growing up in North Texas.
- "We fear what we don't know and my mission as Miss Texas and as a person, in general, is to truly teach everyone in our state that a Texan can look like me and a Texan can look like you," Bishop told NBC5.
The cuteness: Bishop had to rush to Target to buy a dress from the clearance rack because she didn't bother to pack an outfit for her first day as Miss Texas.
- "I was not expecting to win," Bishop said on TikTok.
Yes, but: Bishop claims to be a lazy student and posted a YouTube video about how to be productive anyway.
What we're watching: Bishop will inevitably run for governor of Texas.
- She'll get our vote.
How to follow: Bishop is active on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.