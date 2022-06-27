SCOTUS ruling leads to new legal questions in Texas

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a period of uncertainty around abortion rights and several other contentious issues.

We came up with a list of the largest looming questions in Texas.

Will Texans be able to get abortion pills?

Under Texas law, it's illegal for anyone to mail abortion pills or any other medication that could be used to end a pregnancy.

Yes, but: Legal experts say it would be difficult for Texas prosecutors to enforce state law on groups that operate outside of Texas.

Will the Supreme Court reconsider rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception?

In a concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives.

How will the Roe ruling affect November's election?

The latest Quinnipiac University poll showed that Gov. Greg Abbott's 15-point lead over Beto O'Rourke had shrunk to 5 points — and that was before the court's ruling, which could ignite Democratic turnout.

How will abortion laws affect immigration?