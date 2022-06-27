1 hour ago - News

SCOTUS ruling leads to new legal questions in Texas

Michael Mooney
Advocates for abortion rights gathered outside the state capitol during the weekend. Photo: Erich Schlegel/Getty Images

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a period of uncertainty around abortion rights and several other contentious issues.

  • We came up with a list of the largest looming questions in Texas.

Will Texans be able to get abortion pills?

  • Under Texas law, it's illegal for anyone to mail abortion pills or any other medication that could be used to end a pregnancy.
  • Yes, but: Legal experts say it would be difficult for Texas prosecutors to enforce state law on groups that operate outside of Texas.

Will the Supreme Court reconsider rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception?

  • In a concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives.

How will the Roe ruling affect November's election?

How will abortion laws affect immigration?

  • If state law dictates that life begins at conception, perhaps a pregnant immigrant entering the U.S. is now carrying an American citizen.
