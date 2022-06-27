1 hour ago - News
SCOTUS ruling leads to new legal questions in Texas
The U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has created a period of uncertainty around abortion rights and several other contentious issues.
- We came up with a list of the largest looming questions in Texas.
Will Texans be able to get abortion pills?
- Under Texas law, it's illegal for anyone to mail abortion pills or any other medication that could be used to end a pregnancy.
- Yes, but: Legal experts say it would be difficult for Texas prosecutors to enforce state law on groups that operate outside of Texas.
Will the Supreme Court reconsider rulings on same-sex marriage and contraception?
- In a concurring opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, Justice Clarence Thomas said the Supreme Court should reconsider opinions protecting same-sex relationships, marriage equality and access to contraceptives.
How will the Roe ruling affect November's election?
- The latest Quinnipiac University poll showed that Gov. Greg Abbott's 15-point lead over Beto O'Rourke had shrunk to 5 points — and that was before the court's ruling, which could ignite Democratic turnout.
How will abortion laws affect immigration?
- If state law dictates that life begins at conception, perhaps a pregnant immigrant entering the U.S. is now carrying an American citizen.
More Dallas stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.