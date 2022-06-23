3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.

How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.

Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.

Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:

Kick back at this luxe pool with plenty of shade and a wrap-around underwater bench.

Location: Dallas.

Cost: $80-$100 per hour for up to eight guests ($10 per hour, per guest after eight guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

This backyard water park is great for kids. It features a slide, pingpong, pool net, trampoline and a shallow end with steps for younger swimmers.

Location: Dallas.

Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 10, but you can book for more guests.

Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Plan a peaceful getaway or small event at this pool that can be heated upon request for an extra fee.

Location: Dallas (North Oak Cliff).

Cost: $59-$65 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 10, but you can book for more guests.