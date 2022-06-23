2 hours ago - Things to Do

3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour

Sami Sparber
backyard oasis with comfy lounge chairs
Urban Oasis. Photo courtesy of Swimply.com

Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.

How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.

  • Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.

Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.

Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:

1. Resort-style retreat

Kick back at this luxe pool with plenty of shade and a wrap-around underwater bench.

Location: Dallas.

Cost: $80-$100 per hour for up to eight guests ($10 per hour, per guest after eight guests).

Number of guests: Up to 20.

backyard pool with blue umbrellas and slide
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
2. Pool with a huge water slide

This backyard water park is great for kids. It features a slide, pingpong, pool net, trampoline and a shallow end with steps for younger swimmers.

Location: Dallas.

Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 10, but you can book for more guests.

backyard pool enclosed in a fence with large water park slide
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
3. Urban oasis

Plan a peaceful getaway or small event at this pool that can be heated upon request for an extra fee.

Location: Dallas (North Oak Cliff).

Cost: $59-$65 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).

Number of guests: Up to 10, but you can book for more guests.

spa and pool with waterfall
Photo courtesy of Swimply.com
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more