3 private pools to rent in Dallas starting at $45 an hour
Escape the summer heat by renting out a swimming spot through the pool-sharing site, Swimply.
How it works: The site is like Airbnb for pools. Swimming pool owners rent out their spaces for chunks of time.
- Swimply had just gotten off the ground at the start of the pandemic. This summer, the company is making a big push in Texas.
Details: Swimply doesn't require hosts to provide bathrooms — but says most of them do.
- The company offers liability and property damage protection, but recommends hosts "obtain appropriate insurance."
Here are three swimming spots for rent in Dallas:
1. Resort-style retreat
Kick back at this luxe pool with plenty of shade and a wrap-around underwater bench.
Location: Dallas.
Cost: $80-$100 per hour for up to eight guests ($10 per hour, per guest after eight guests).
Number of guests: Up to 20.
2. Pool with a huge water slide
This backyard water park is great for kids. It features a slide, pingpong, pool net, trampoline and a shallow end with steps for younger swimmers.
Location: Dallas.
Cost: $45 per hour for up to 10 guests ($5 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Number of guests: Up to 10, but you can book for more guests.
3. Urban oasis
Plan a peaceful getaway or small event at this pool that can be heated upon request for an extra fee.
Location: Dallas (North Oak Cliff).
Cost: $59-$65 per hour for up to 10 guests ($10 per hour, per guest after 10 guests).
Number of guests: Up to 10, but you can book for more guests.
