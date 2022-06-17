Juneteenth holiday has Texas roots

Opal Lee worked for decades to get June 19 recognized for what it is — America's true Independence Day.

Why it matters: Lee organized Juneteenth events in Fort Worth and marched to Washington, D.C., in 2016 to push for Juneteenth to be made a federal holiday.

President Biden signed a bill last year making it official.

Don't forget: Though the Emancipation Proclamation freed enslaved people in 1863, that news did not reach Texas until Union soldiers arrived in June 1865 in Galveston.

Texas was the last Confederate state with institutional slavery.

Yes, but: Until last year, Juneteenth was largely a regional holiday.

By the numbers: Approximately six in 10 Americans say they know "a lot" or "some" about Juneteenth, compared to less than four in 10 in May 2021.

63% of Americans also say Juneteenth should be taught in public schools, and 15% say it should not.

Flashback: When Lee was 12, her family moved into a Fort Worth neighborhood where Black families weren't welcome. On June 19, 1939, just days after the move, a mob set fire to their home.

Lee grew up to become a school teacher, school counselor and a food pantry leader.

She organized local Juneteenth walks for decades before deciding in 2016 to trek to Washington, D.C. and ask President Obama to make Juneteenth a national holiday. She was 89 at the time.

Zoom in: A national Juneteenth Museum will be built in Fort Worth and will honor Lee.

What she's saying: "The fact is none of us are free till we're all free. Knowing that slaves didn't get the word for two and a half years after the emancipation, can't you imagine how those people felt?" Lee told the New York Times.

What you can do: Juneteenth shouldn't be celebrated as just another day off work. It should be about learning the history of slavery, Laquan Austion, founder of Washington, D.C.-based The Juneteenth Foundation, tells Axios.