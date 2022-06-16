43 mins ago - Things to Do
Father's Day ideas for North Texas dads
Treat the dads in your life to some special experiences around Dallas this weekend. We put together a list of places to check out for Father's Day.
1. Friendly competition
- Electric Shuffle: This bar in Deep Ellum pairs shuffleboard with booze and food. There's also a brunch option on weekends. Pro tip: Make a reservation.
- Whiskey Hatchet, because what dad doesn't want to throw an ax?
- Crush It!, a Grapevine lounge offering virtual reality games, was inspired by the owner's late father, who ran his own business for over 25 years.
2. Honor a parent's legacy
- Lockhart native Terry Black passed down generations of barbecue knowledge to his twin sons, who now run Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum.
- If you aren't close to your dad, use the day to celebrate any parental figure. Val's Cheesecakes on Greenville Avenue commemorates a tradition the owner started with his mother to bake dessert together every Sunday after she was diagnosed with cancer.
3. A little self care never hurt
- Your pops probably doesn't know he needs a pedicure. If you're looking to turn the pedi into an experience, check out the Spa at The Joule.
4. Laugh a little
- If your dad is a sucker for jokes, Bullzerk has plenty of T-shirts featuring witty one-liners about North Texas. There are locations in Dallas and The Colony.
