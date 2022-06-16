Father's Day ideas for North Texas dads

Treat the dads in your life to some special experiences around Dallas this weekend. We put together a list of places to check out for Father's Day.

1. Friendly competition

Electric Shuffle: This bar in Deep Ellum pairs shuffleboard with booze and food. There's also a brunch option on weekends. Pro tip: Make a reservation.

Whiskey Hatchet, because what dad doesn't want to throw an ax?

Crush It!, a Grapevine lounge offering virtual reality games, was inspired by the owner's late father, who ran his own business for over 25 years.

2. Honor a parent's legacy

Lockhart native Terry Black passed down generations of barbecue knowledge to his twin sons, who now run Terry Black's BBQ in Deep Ellum.

If you aren't close to your dad, use the day to celebrate any parental figure. Val's Cheesecakes on Greenville Avenue commemorates a tradition the owner started with his mother to bake dessert together every Sunday after she was diagnosed with cancer.

3. A little self care never hurt

Your pops probably doesn't know he needs a pedicure. If you're looking to turn the pedi into an experience, check out the Spa at The Joule.

4. Laugh a little