Hulu documentary explores Boy Scouts sex-abuse scandal

A documentary premiering on Hulu this week chronicles decades of sexual abuse and alleged cover-ups inside the Boy Scouts of America — just as the organization is close to settling the largest sex-abuse lawsuit in history.

Why it matters: "Leave No Trace" features the heart-wrenching stories of several survivors and has the potential to drastically shift public perceptions of the Boy Scouts the way "Blackfish" changed perceptions about SeaWorld.

Background: More than 80,000 men have alleged that they were abused in the organization, which is headquartered in North Texas. A ruling in the case, which involves a $2.7 billion settlement offer to survivors, could come any day.

What's happening: The trailer for "Leave No Trace" includes allegations that organization leaders identified over 1,000 men who used the program to abuse boys and instead of turning those men over to law enforcement moved them to different troops around the country.

What they're saying: "Parents gave the Boy Scouts the most valuable thing they had, their children," one man says in the trailer. "And the Boy Scouts told parents, 'You can trust us. We will be good for your son.'"

Of note: The film is directed by Academy Award-nominated director Irene Taylor and produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard.

Between the lines: The Boy Scouts' bankruptcy case hasn't been settled yet, and it will be interesting to see if the release of this emotional documentary has any effect on the final judgments.

What's next: "Leave No Trace" will start streaming Thursday on Hulu. It will also show in theaters in New York and L.A.