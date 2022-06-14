Choctaw breaks ground on a new resort near Broken Bow

Choctaw Nation will break ground this week on a new hotel and casino development in Southeastern Oklahoma, near Broken Bow Lake and Beavers Bend State Park.

Why it matters: The Broken Bow area is already the second-fastest growing travel destination in the country, with close to 2 million visitors a year.

The new resort, dubbed Choctaw Landing, will likely become a go-to getaway destination for North Texans.

Zoom in: The four-story resort is expected to cost $165 million and will include 100 hotel rooms, hundreds of slot machines, eight table games, a variety of restaurants and bars, an outdoor amphitheater, a beer garden and something Choctaw calls "a family-friendly game zone."

What they're saying: "We know what it can do for our tourism in Oklahoma, what it can do for our tribe," Janie Dillard, senior executive officer for the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma told the Dallas Morning News earlier this year. "It can definitely help to grow and develop tourism and put more dollars into our state."

What the pool area at Choctaw Landing might look like. Illustration courtesy of Choctaw Nation

Flashback: Last year Choctaw opened a $600 million expansion at its signature casino and resort in Durant, which includes the 21-story, 300,000-square-foot Sky Tower.

Between the lines: As long as Texas has a prohibition on gambling, Texans will flock north of the Red River to place their bets.

What's next: Choctaw Landing is expected to open in late 2023.