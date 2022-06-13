Guy Reffitt, the Wylie man who became the first person convicted at trial for playing a role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, has made friends with some of the other insurrectionists he met in the "patriot wing" of a Washington, D.C., jail, according to the New Yorker.

Why it matters: The friendships formed in the jail unit are emblematic of a consolidation of right-wing extremism that has taken place since Jan. 6.

What they're saying: One attorney for a different Jan. 6 defendant said the political views of defendants in the so-called "patriot wing" were growing increasingly extreme.

"It was almost cult-like," attorney Stephen Brennwald said in a hearing last fall, per the New Yorker story.

Details: Reffitt, who was turned in to the FBI by his son, was taught to play a card game — Magic: The Gathering — by Jessica Watkins, a bartender and militia leader from rural Ohio who is awaiting trial on charges of seditious conspiracy and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Reffitt and Watkins helped start a tradition of singing the national anthem every night.

Reffitt, who was recorded saying he was going to drag members of Congress out of the Capitol "kicking and screaming," now believes the events of Jan. 6 were staged by police to entrap him.

Zoom out: Former President Trump said at a rally in Texas this year that the prosecution of Jan. 6 rioters is a "disgrace" and floated the idea that if he were re-elected he'd pardon them.

What's next: Reffitt is scheduled to be sentenced later this month, per the New Yorker.