Uvalde copycat threats hit schools across Texas

More than a dozen school districts across Texas have reported receiving threats in the wake of the Uvalde shooting.

Driving the news: Police have arrested several people for allegedly making terroristic threats to conduct shootings at public schools in the week since a gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas, killing 19 children and two adults.

In several cases, guns were found on campus. Many schools have gone into lockdown. At least one district ended the school year early after what it called "continued rumors of threats."

What they're saying: "Studies have shown that, generally, the copycat phenomenon lasts for … maybe two weeks," retired FBI special agent in charge Michael Tabman recently told Fox News.

What happened: Police in Richardson arrested a student after officials said he was allegedly seen walking to a high school with a rifle.

Meanwhile, a parent in Arlington with a concealed weapon dropped his gun and accidentally shot himself while at an elementary school.