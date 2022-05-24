Our list of team names for Dallas' hypothetical second NFL franchise

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson has been publicly advocating for a second NFL franchise in North Texas — specifically in South Dallas.

The idea has gained a little traction in the football world.

Driving the news: The mayor recently announced the creation of an Ad Hoc Committee on Professional Sports Recruitment and Retention, which aims to keep the Mavs and Stars within Dallas city limits and attract a second NFL team — while also gently needling the Rangers, Cowboys and other teams that don't play their games in the city of Dallas.

We took the liberty of coming up with a list of possible names for this hypothetical new franchise.

In no particular order:

🐴 Dallas Pegasii

🎩 Texas Tallhats

🛢️ Dallas Oilers — Yes, there used to be an NFL team with that name, but they moved. And what better way to torture Houstonians.

🐾 Texas Wildcatters

🤠 Texas Wranglers

🤘 Dallas Diamondheads

🪙 Dallas Cryptos

👶 Jerry Juniors

🍆 The Big Ds

🇺🇸 Dallas Americans

😉 Dallas Football Team

🐺 Los Lobos

🎸 Texas Troubadours

♞ Dallas Knights

⌨️ Dallas Axions

The big picture: To be clear, there's no chance this second North Texas team will actually happen. (At least not in the next decade or two.)

Yes, but: All of these names are still better than The Commanders, right?