4 hours ago - News

Arrest made in Dallas Korean hair salon shooting

Tasha Tsiaperas
Police Chief Eddie Garcia in front of a row of microphones
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia. Screenshot courtesy of City of Dallas

The man accused of shooting three women at a Korean hair salon was having "delusions around anyone of Asian descent," Dallas police said.

Driving the news: A 37-year-old man has been arrested on three felony aggravated assault charges connected to what police have labeled a hate crime.

  • Jeremy Smith was booked into the Dallas County jail early Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.

What happened: Smith is accused of parking his red 2004 Honda Odyssey on Royal Lane, going to the Hair World Salon and firing a .22 caliber rifle 13 times on May 11, police said.

  • Seven people were inside; three were injured. One was struck in the lower back, another in the forearm and the third was hit in the foot.
  • Police initially said the attack was not a hate crime but reversed course Friday when Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said investigators believe the shooting was connected to two others.

Details: Currently, Smith only faces criminal charges in the salon shooting. Police are continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting on April 2 on Royal Lane and another on May 10 in southern Dallas. Both attacks were at Asian-run businesses by a suspect driving a red van.

  • Garcia said Smith's delusions began after he was involved in a car crash with an Asian man two years ago.

What they're saying: "It’s an issue of hate. It’s a hate crime," Garcia said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. "Our community sees it as a hate crime. I see it as a hate crime. And so do our men and women."

Yes, but: Smith does not currently face a hate crime enhancement. That may come later.

  • The FBI is also investigating the shootings as hate crimes.

What's next: Dallas police will continue to host forums with the Asian community like the one Monday night at the Korean Cultural Center.

  • "You know what’s out of the ordinary in your neighborhood. If you see something, please say something," the chief said.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more