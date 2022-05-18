Arrest made in Dallas Korean hair salon shooting

The man accused of shooting three women at a Korean hair salon was having "delusions around anyone of Asian descent," Dallas police said.

Driving the news: A 37-year-old man has been arrested on three felony aggravated assault charges connected to what police have labeled a hate crime.

Jeremy Smith was booked into the Dallas County jail early Tuesday and is being held in lieu of $300,000 bond.

What happened: Smith is accused of parking his red 2004 Honda Odyssey on Royal Lane, going to the Hair World Salon and firing a .22 caliber rifle 13 times on May 11, police said.

Seven people were inside; three were injured. One was struck in the lower back, another in the forearm and the third was hit in the foot.

Police initially said the attack was not a hate crime but reversed course Friday when Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said investigators believe the shooting was connected to two others.

Details: Currently, Smith only faces criminal charges in the salon shooting. Police are continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting on April 2 on Royal Lane and another on May 10 in southern Dallas. Both attacks were at Asian-run businesses by a suspect driving a red van.

Garcia said Smith's delusions began after he was involved in a car crash with an Asian man two years ago.

What they're saying: "It’s an issue of hate. It’s a hate crime," Garcia said at a Tuesday afternoon news conference. "Our community sees it as a hate crime. I see it as a hate crime. And so do our men and women."

Yes, but: Smith does not currently face a hate crime enhancement. That may come later.

The FBI is also investigating the shootings as hate crimes.

What's next: Dallas police will continue to host forums with the Asian community like the one Monday night at the Korean Cultural Center.