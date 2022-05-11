Trump and McCarthy appear together at Dallas fundraiser

Former President Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy appeared together at a Dallas fundraiser this week, praising each other repeatedly at the event.

Why it matters: Trump used the event to continue his baseless claims that the 2020 election was stolen, which has become a lucrative fundraising tactic for Trump-supporting Republicans across the country.

Context: Just last month leaked audio revealed McCarthy calling Trump's behavior during the Jan. 6 insurrection "atrocious and wrong." Though Trump used the Dallas fundraiser to lash out at several Republican enemies, McCarthy wasn't among them.

"Kevin's been with me from the beginning," Trump said, and McCarthy called Trump the GOP's "secret weapon," per a CNN report.

What happened: The fundraising event wasn't open to the public or media, but the Dallas Morning News obtained a recording of the former president's 70-minute speech.

What they're saying: "Republicans cannot stop looking at the election, but we also have to go on and we have to go forward," Trump said, per the DMN. "We cannot stop looking. We have to find it, because otherwise they will do it again."

The intrigue: During his Dallas speech, Trump also touted his 33-0 record this year in Texas races, according to the DMN. But one of his most prominent selections, Attorney General Ken Paxton, is still facing a May 24 runoff against Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush — the son of another former Trump rival.

What's next: Trump has a rally scheduled in Austin this Saturday.