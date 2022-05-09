6 hours ago - Sports

The sights, sounds of a Dallas Jackals rugby game

Tasha Tsiaperas
Dallas Jackals game
This is rugby. Photo: Tasha "Maul" Tsiaperas/Axios

Yelling "come on" when your team is down and the opponent is en route to scoring again is universal to all sports fans.

  • The tradition continued during a recent visit to Choctaw Stadium to watch the Dallas Jackals.

Driving the news: About 3,000 fans have attended the home games this year. "Obviously I want it to be 30,000," team president Scott Sonju tells Axios.

Before the game: Some Rangers fans lined up outside the third base gate at Choctaw Stadium alongside rugby fans before they were reminded there’s a new ballpark around the corner.

During the game: Many attendees wear Jackals shirts or their own rugby shirts from college or adult leagues.

  • Though the Jackals were outscored by more than 40 points, few fans left early. They remained enthusiastic.

Fans yelled, "Hold the line," as San Diego neared the try line, and a small girl sliding down a stair railing hollered, "Come on, Jackals!"

  • San Diego scored anyway.

How to fake it: When the Jackals have the ball and a chance to break past their opponents, shouting "run forward" plays well with the crowd.

  • Shout "push" when the Jackals have the ball and are trying to shove through a wall of opponents.

In the end, Jackals fans clapped for their losing team.

  • And the Dallas rugby players remained in good spirits while walking off the pitch.

If you go: The Jackals play two more home games, on May 21 and June 4.

  • Tickets start at $20.

Go deeper: Learn more about rugby in North Texas

