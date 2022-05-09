The sights, sounds of a Dallas Jackals rugby game
Yelling "come on" when your team is down and the opponent is en route to scoring again is universal to all sports fans.
- The tradition continued during a recent visit to Choctaw Stadium to watch the Dallas Jackals.
Driving the news: About 3,000 fans have attended the home games this year. "Obviously I want it to be 30,000," team president Scott Sonju tells Axios.
Before the game: Some Rangers fans lined up outside the third base gate at Choctaw Stadium alongside rugby fans before they were reminded there’s a new ballpark around the corner.
During the game: Many attendees wear Jackals shirts or their own rugby shirts from college or adult leagues.
- Though the Jackals were outscored by more than 40 points, few fans left early. They remained enthusiastic.
Fans yelled, "Hold the line," as San Diego neared the try line, and a small girl sliding down a stair railing hollered, "Come on, Jackals!"
- San Diego scored anyway.
How to fake it: When the Jackals have the ball and a chance to break past their opponents, shouting "run forward" plays well with the crowd.
- Shout "push" when the Jackals have the ball and are trying to shove through a wall of opponents.
In the end, Jackals fans clapped for their losing team.
- And the Dallas rugby players remained in good spirits while walking off the pitch.
If you go: The Jackals play two more home games, on May 21 and June 4.
- Tickets start at $20.
