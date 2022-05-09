The sights, sounds of a Dallas Jackals rugby game

Yelling "come on" when your team is down and the opponent is en route to scoring again is universal to all sports fans.

The tradition continued during a recent visit to Choctaw Stadium to watch the Dallas Jackals.

Driving the news: About 3,000 fans have attended the home games this year. "Obviously I want it to be 30,000," team president Scott Sonju tells Axios.

Before the game: Some Rangers fans lined up outside the third base gate at Choctaw Stadium alongside rugby fans before they were reminded there’s a new ballpark around the corner.

During the game: Many attendees wear Jackals shirts or their own rugby shirts from college or adult leagues.

Though the Jackals were outscored by more than 40 points, few fans left early. They remained enthusiastic.

Fans yelled, "Hold the line," as San Diego neared the try line, and a small girl sliding down a stair railing hollered, "Come on, Jackals!"

San Diego scored anyway.

How to fake it: When the Jackals have the ball and a chance to break past their opponents, shouting "run forward" plays well with the crowd.

Shout "push" when the Jackals have the ball and are trying to shove through a wall of opponents.

In the end, Jackals fans clapped for their losing team.

And the Dallas rugby players remained in good spirits while walking off the pitch.

If you go: The Jackals play two more home games, on May 21 and June 4.

Tickets start at $20.

