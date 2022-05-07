Dallas home tour: Colorful Lake Highlands home made for entertaining

6 hours ago - Real Estate

dallas home tour in highland lake kitchen
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design

Dallas-area interior designer Kim Armstrong married function and joy to bring this Lake Highlands home to life.

The house: At 3,192 square feet, this family home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

  • The house was built in 1960, and the owners, who have kids and love to entertain, wanted a more modern layout.
  • They spent a year working with an architect to try to get the right plan before Armstrong and her team at Kim Armstrong Design stepped in.

Design: The house is every bit as functional as it is beautiful. The owners wanted a mudroom, laundry room and desk space for the whole family.

  • They also wanted a spacious kitchen with double ovens and a walk-in pantry for cooking and entertaining.

"They are a fun family who like to entertain and this layout allowed them to get all the items on their checklist — and have fun with the design," Armstrong says.

Inspiration: The client gravitated toward a transitional style and the color blue and was inspired by other light and bright remodels in the area.

  • Armstrong used pops of color, playful tile, designer light fixtures and patterned wallpaper to pack these spaces with personality.
  • The end result is a bright and airy feel with pops of color — a very transitional style.

Here's a look around:

dallas home tour in lake highlands kitchen
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands oven range
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands sink
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands powder room
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands laundry room
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands laundry room floor
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands mud room
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands bench
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands storage mudroom
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
dallas home tour in lake highlands pool house bath
Photo: Regan Elizabeth Photography, courtesy of Kim Armstrong Design
