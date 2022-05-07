Dallas home tour: Colorful Lake Highlands home made for entertaining

Dallas-area interior designer Kim Armstrong married function and joy to bring this Lake Highlands home to life.

The house: At 3,192 square feet, this family home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The house was built in 1960, and the owners, who have kids and love to entertain, wanted a more modern layout.

They spent a year working with an architect to try to get the right plan before Armstrong and her team at Kim Armstrong Design stepped in.

Design: The house is every bit as functional as it is beautiful. The owners wanted a mudroom, laundry room and desk space for the whole family.

They also wanted a spacious kitchen with double ovens and a walk-in pantry for cooking and entertaining.

"They are a fun family who like to entertain and this layout allowed them to get all the items on their checklist — and have fun with the design," Armstrong says.

Inspiration: The client gravitated toward a transitional style and the color blue and was inspired by other light and bright remodels in the area.

Armstrong used pops of color, playful tile, designer light fixtures and patterned wallpaper to pack these spaces with personality.

The end result is a bright and airy feel with pops of color — a very transitional style.

Here's a look around:

