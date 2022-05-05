May 5, 2022 - Food and Drink

3 must-try rooftop bars in Dallas

Sami Sparber
People gather on a rooftop
HG Sply Co. Photo courtesy of UNCO

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.

1. Catbird

Details: Get lost in the lush greenery at this glam lounge serving espresso martinis and twists on the classics.

Of note: The dress code is "smart casual," so leave the athleisure at home.

Address: 1401 Elm St.

Greenery hangs at a rooftop bar
Photo: Beckley, courtesy of the Thompson Hotel
2. HG Sply Co.

Details: Stop at this casual rooftop in Lowest Greenville for a good meal and a fun time with friends.

Go when: It's happy hour, and you're craving a mule.

Address: 2008 Greenville Ave.

Tables and chairs on a rooftop
Photo courtesy of UNCO
3. Stirr

Details: Unwind at this Deep Ellum bar and restaurant that's great for any occasion.

Specials: Happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm, plus weekly events.

Address: 2803 Main St.

Booths on an enclosed rooftop
Photo courtesy of Milkshake Concepts
