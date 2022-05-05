3 must-try rooftop bars in Dallas
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.
1. Catbird
Details: Get lost in the lush greenery at this glam lounge serving espresso martinis and twists on the classics.
Of note: The dress code is "smart casual," so leave the athleisure at home.
Address: 1401 Elm St.
2. HG Sply Co.
Details: Stop at this casual rooftop in Lowest Greenville for a good meal and a fun time with friends.
Go when: It's happy hour, and you're craving a mule.
Address: 2008 Greenville Ave.
3. Stirr
Details: Unwind at this Deep Ellum bar and restaurant that's great for any occasion.
Specials: Happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm, plus weekly events.
Address: 2803 Main St.
