3 must-try rooftop bars in Dallas

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots while the weather is still lovely.

Details: Get lost in the lush greenery at this glam lounge serving espresso martinis and twists on the classics.

Of note: The dress code is "smart casual," so leave the athleisure at home.

Address: 1401 Elm St.

Details: Stop at this casual rooftop in Lowest Greenville for a good meal and a fun time with friends.

Go when: It's happy hour, and you're craving a mule.

Address: 2008 Greenville Ave.

Details: Unwind at this Deep Ellum bar and restaurant that's great for any occasion.

Specials: Happy hour Monday through Friday from 3-6 pm, plus weekly events.

Address: 2803 Main St.