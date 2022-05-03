"Trigger law" would ban abortion in Texas if Roe v. Wade is overturned
A so-called "trigger law" that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, would make performing abortion a felony in Texas.
Driving the news: According to a draft opinion obtained by Politico — which Axios cannot independently verify — the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn the landmark 1973 case, reversing five decades of constitutional protection for abortion.
Flashback: A law passed by the Texas legislature last year would make exceptions only to save the life of a pregnant patient or if a pregnant person risks "substantial impairment of major bodily function," per the Austin-American Statesman.
- Under the law, doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 if they perform abortions.
- The law does not make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.
Zoom out: Texas is one of 13 states with laws that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and more would likely follow suit quickly, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.
- Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas — three of Texas' four border states — have similar laws.
By the numbers: A University of Texas poll in February found that 40% of Texans "strongly oppose" a law banning all abortions, including 20% of Republicans.
- Another 13% of respondents said they "somewhat oppose" the law.
- Only 20% of respondents — including 33% of Republicans — "strongly support" a total ban.
