"Trigger law" would ban abortion in Texas if Roe v. Wade is overturned

Data: Axios Research; Map: Baidi Wang/Axios

A so-called "trigger law" that would go into effect 30 days after the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, would make performing abortion a felony in Texas.

Driving the news: According to a draft opinion obtained by Politico — which Axios cannot independently verify — the U.S. Supreme Court intends to overturn the landmark 1973 case, reversing five decades of constitutional protection for abortion.

Flashback: A law passed by the Texas legislature last year would make exceptions only to save the life of a pregnant patient or if a pregnant person risks "substantial impairment of major bodily function," per the Austin-American Statesman.

Under the law, doctors could face life in prison and fines up to $100,000 if they perform abortions.

The law does not make exceptions for pregnancies resulting from rape or incest.

Zoom out: Texas is one of 13 states with laws that would ban abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned, and more would likely follow suit quickly, per Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.

Oklahoma, Louisiana and Arkansas — three of Texas' four border states — have similar laws.

By the numbers: A University of Texas poll in February found that 40% of Texans "strongly oppose" a law banning all abortions, including 20% of Republicans.