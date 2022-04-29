The North Texas indie bookstore boom

North Texas is in the midst of an independent bookstore renaissance.

Why it matters: Independent bookstores have become gathering places for the like-minded, and an avenue for communities to support arts and culture.

"Having a bookstore in your neighborhood is a fantastic selling point," Interabang manager Brian Weiskopf tells Axios. "It's better than having a Trader Joe's."

Driving the news: Saturday is Independent Bookstore Day. Several indie bookstores have special sales and events, including in-store author appearances and workshops.

By the numbers: The year before Amazon opened its online bookstore, the American Booksellers Association reported 5,500 bookstores with 7,000 locations, according to Publisher's Weekly.

At the end of the Great Recession in 2009, there 1,401 stores with 1,651 locations.

Those numbers are slowly coming back up. Last year the ABA reported 1,701 stores with nearly 2,100 locations.

What they're saying: "People are interested in a well-curated bookstore. Something that's hand-picked and well-chosen," Weiskopf says.

"You can spend five hours in a big-box bookstore and not find what you're looking for and you can spend a few minutes in an independent bookstore and walk out with six books."

Reality check: "We're in a moment of growth, but I want to be in a bookstore and then be able to walk to another bookstore," Deep Vellum manager Riley Rennhack tells Axios. "As booksellers, we do something that an algorithm can't do."