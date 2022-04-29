Our favorite independent bookstores in North Texas

As avid readers and enduring advocates for independent bookstores, we put together a list of our favorite indie bookstores in North Texas.

Dallas

Deep Vellum, 3000 Commerce St.

Interabang Books, 5600 W Lovers Ln. Suite 142.

Lucky Dog Books, 10534 Garland Rd.

Pan-African Connection, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave.

Pretty Things + Cool Stuff, 5902 Junius St.

Poets Bookshop, 506 N Bishop Ave.

The Wild Detectives, 314 W Eighth St.

Whose Books, 1300 S Polk St #267.

Fort Worth

Leaves Book and Tea Shop, 120 St Louis Ave #101.

Monkey and Dog Books, 3608 W 7th St.

The Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Dr.

Denton

Recycled Books, 200 N Locust St.

Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W Hickory St.

A few more

Enda's BOOKtique, 428 N Main St. in Duncanville.

O'Brien's Bookshop, 310 S College St. in Waxahachie.

Storefront, 203 N. Commerce St. in Corsicana.

Arts & Letters Bookstore, 113 E Bridge St. in Granbury.