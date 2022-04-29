Our favorite independent bookstores in North Texas
As avid readers and enduring advocates for independent bookstores, we put together a list of our favorite indie bookstores in North Texas.
Dallas
Deep Vellum, 3000 Commerce St.
Interabang Books, 5600 W Lovers Ln. Suite 142.
Lucky Dog Books, 10534 Garland Rd.
Pan-African Connection, 4466 S. Marsalis Ave.
Pretty Things + Cool Stuff, 5902 Junius St.
Poets Bookshop, 506 N Bishop Ave.
The Wild Detectives, 314 W Eighth St.
Whose Books, 1300 S Polk St #267.
Fort Worth
Leaves Book and Tea Shop, 120 St Louis Ave #101.
Monkey and Dog Books, 3608 W 7th St.
The Dock Bookshop, 6637 Meadowbrook Dr.
Denton
Recycled Books, 200 N Locust St.
Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 W Hickory St.
A few more
Enda's BOOKtique, 428 N Main St. in Duncanville.
O'Brien's Bookshop, 310 S College St. in Waxahachie.
Storefront, 203 N. Commerce St. in Corsicana.
Arts & Letters Bookstore, 113 E Bridge St. in Granbury.
