Screen Time with journalist and podcast host Laura Beil

Laura Beil is an award-winning independent journalist specializing in medicine, health policy and science. She hosted the hit podcast "Dr. Death" and "Sympathy Pains," which debuted this month.

As part of our regular Screen Time feature, we examine how some of the most interesting people in North Texas interact with technology.

Here’s how Beil clicks…

📱 Device of choice: iPhone (I'm Apple all the way).

👇 First tap of the day: Texts.

📰 Go-to news sources: Dallas Morning News (I still get the actual printed paper every morning), NPR, New York Times, Washington Post.

🎧 Podcast of choice (besides your own): "The Daily," "Throughline," and for limited series I highly recommend "Southlake."

🎶 On rotation: Avett Brothers, Brandi Carlile, Lyle Lovett, Kacey Musgraves. I'm also a die-hard Willie Nelson fan.

📲 Most used app: GroupMe (I'm on the board of my son's PTA).

📚 Reading list: New Yorker, Texas Monthly, D Magazine, Vanity Fair, The Atlantic. I also get a magazine called The Week, which samples news sources around the country so I don't just stay in my bubble. The last book I read was "The Topeka School," which my daughter (a junior at UT Austin) left behind after a visit.

🤔 Know someone we should talk to for our next one? Hit reply, and tell us.