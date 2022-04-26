Fort Worth has become the first city government in the U.S. to mine Bitcoin.

Why it matters: At every level of government, officials are recognizing that cryptocurrency will be an important part of the future. Some, like Fort Worth, are signaling that they are open for business.

Context: This is also another sign that North Texas is quickly becoming a crypto hub.

Catch up quick: Bitcoin "mining" is how new cryptocurrency enters into circulation. It's performed using sophisticated hardware that solves a complex computational math problem. The first computer to find the solution to the problem receives the next block of bitcoins — and the process begins again.

The process uses a large amount of electricity, which takes a toll on the environment.

What's happening: Fort Worth will join the Luxor Mining Pool, a U.S.-based company, Carlo Capua, Deputy Chief of Staff for the Fort Worth Mayor and Council Office, tells Axios. Luxor has agreed to assist with any maintenance or repairs needed.

The mining machines will run around the clock in a climate-controlled data center located at Fort Worth City Hall and housed on a private network to minimize security risk.

At the conclusion of the six-month pilot program, the city will do a full assessment to better understand the implications and opportunities for Bitcoin in Fort Worth.

The city plans to convert Bitcoin into cash once it reaches a certain threshold and then transfer the funds to the city account. Capua didn't say what that threshold will be.

Details: Because the pilot is small in scale, the proceeds will be minimal and will go into the city account. The goal of the program is to learn more about the potential impact and opportunities for Bitcoin.

What they're saying: "With blockchain technology and cryptocurrency revolutionizing the financial landscape, we want to transform Fort Worth into a tech-friendly city," Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker said in a statement.