How to protest North Texas' skyrocketing property appraisals
The bill is coming due for the rising home prices across Dallas-Fort Worth.
Driving the news: The appraisal districts have begun sending the appraised property values for this tax year, and many people are experiencing sticker shock.
Why it matters: Higher property appraisals likely mean higher property taxes, which affects homeowners and renters alike.
- The median house price in D-FW increased more than 18% from 291,000 in 2020 to 345,000 in 2021, according to Texas A&M's Texas Real Estate Research Center.
What's happening: The Dallas County Appraisal District is expecting as many as 200,000 protests over the latest appraisals, per WFAA.
- Collin County expects as many as 100,000 protests, and Denton County expects as many as 120,000.
- Tarrant County says appraisals increased about 20% this year, and protests have tripled since 2015, per the Star-Telegram.
Yes, but: Per state law, all homeowners are protected by a 10% appraisal cap — any appraisal increase above 10% is exempt from taxation — a provision just for a situation like today's real estate market.
- School taxes are also frozen for homeowners age 65 or older or disabled.
What they're saying: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made it clear in an email to constituents that the city isn't in charge of property appraisals.
- "The City of Dallas doesn’t have any say over the way your property is valued," Johnson wrote. "And the city doesn’t even make up most of your tax bill; school districts take the bulk of the money."
How to protest: If you think your property appraisal is just too darn high, you can file a protest with your appraisal district.
- Collin County: You can fill out this form.
- Dallas County: Here's a how-to.
- Denton County: You can file through this portal.
- Tarrant County: You file online with TAD. Here's a how-to.
