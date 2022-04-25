How to protest North Texas' skyrocketing property appraisals

The bill is coming due for the rising home prices across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Driving the news: The appraisal districts have begun sending the appraised property values for this tax year, and many people are experiencing sticker shock.

Why it matters: Higher property appraisals likely mean higher property taxes, which affects homeowners and renters alike.

The median house price in D-FW increased more than 18% from 291,000 in 2020 to 345,000 in 2021, according to Texas A&M's Texas Real Estate Research Center.

What's happening: The Dallas County Appraisal District is expecting as many as 200,000 protests over the latest appraisals, per WFAA.

Collin County expects as many as 100,000 protests, and Denton County expects as many as 120,000.

Tarrant County says appraisals increased about 20% this year, and protests have tripled since 2015, per the Star-Telegram.

Yes, but: Per state law, all homeowners are protected by a 10% appraisal cap — any appraisal increase above 10% is exempt from taxation — a provision just for a situation like today's real estate market.

School taxes are also frozen for homeowners age 65 or older or disabled.

What they're saying: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made it clear in an email to constituents that the city isn't in charge of property appraisals.

"The City of Dallas doesn’t have any say over the way your property is valued," Johnson wrote. "And the city doesn’t even make up most of your tax bill; school districts take the bulk of the money."

How to protest: If you think your property appraisal is just too darn high, you can file a protest with your appraisal district.