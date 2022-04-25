2 hours ago - Real Estate

How to protest North Texas' skyrocketing property appraisals

Tasha Tsiaperas
Illustration of an open envelope stylized as a house with a door, windows and a welcome mat.
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The bill is coming due for the rising home prices across Dallas-Fort Worth.

Driving the news: The appraisal districts have begun sending the appraised property values for this tax year, and many people are experiencing sticker shock.

Why it matters: Higher property appraisals likely mean higher property taxes, which affects homeowners and renters alike.

What's happening: The Dallas County Appraisal District is expecting as many as 200,000 protests over the latest appraisals, per WFAA.

  • Collin County expects as many as 100,000 protests, and Denton County expects as many as 120,000.
  • Tarrant County says appraisals increased about 20% this year, and protests have tripled since 2015, per the Star-Telegram.

Yes, but: Per state law, all homeowners are protected by a 10% appraisal cap — any appraisal increase above 10% is exempt from taxation — a provision just for a situation like today's real estate market.

  • School taxes are also frozen for homeowners age 65 or older or disabled.

What they're saying: Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson made it clear in an email to constituents that the city isn't in charge of property appraisals.

  • "The City of Dallas doesn’t have any say over the way your property is valued," Johnson wrote. "And the city doesn’t even make up most of your tax bill; school districts take the bulk of the money."

How to protest: If you think your property appraisal is just too darn high, you can file a protest with your appraisal district.

  • Collin County: You can fill out this form.
  • Dallas County: Here's a how-to.
  • Denton County: You can file through this portal.
  • Tarrant County: You file online with TAD. Here's a how-to.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more