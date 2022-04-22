2 hours ago - News

Younger Texas voters want electric vehicles, poll finds

Tasha Tsiaperas
An image of electric vehicles charging
Those aren't gas pumps. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

More than half of Texas voters under the age of 45 say they have bought or thought about buying an electric vehicle, according to a recent survey by Dallas-based policy think tank Texas 2036.

Why it matters: Electric vehicles are billed as an environmentally friendly alternative to gas guzzlers.

  • Thanks to the federal infrastructure law signed last year, Texas is set to receive about $408 million over five years to expand the state's electric car charging network.

Driving the news: Frito-Lay announced this week that its first all-electric Ford truck has arrived in Carrollton, and the company will have a fleet of 40 this summer for Dallas-Fort Worth deliveries.

  • The company predicts using the electric fleet will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 390 metric tons each year. The measure is part of its goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2040.

By the numbers: The Texas 2036 polled 601 registered voters in March and found a stark difference in interest in electric vehicles between age groups.

  • 53% of 18-34-year-olds and 56% of 35-44-year-olds have bought or considered buying an EV.
  • That number falls to 34% for those 45-54 and 20% for those over 55.

Yes, but: Manufacturing EVs generates more emissions than conventional cars and EVs must be driven more to balance that difference, wrote a Harvard Law School research fellow in a DMN opinion article titled "Your Tesla is killing the planet."

What's next: The City of Dallas is studying the feasibility of using electric vehicles and will present a draft report to the environmental commission in June.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Dallas stories

No stories could be found

Dallaspostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Dallas.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more