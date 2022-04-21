The 7 biggest 2022 festivals in North Texas
Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022.
Here are the top seven events happening in North Texas, starting this spring.
1. Ubbi Dubbi
What: Texas' premier springtime electronic and house music festival.
Details: Ubbi Dubbi is taking place from April 23-24 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.
C0st: Tickets are available here.
2. Wildflower Festival
What: More than just a music festival. Wildflower attendees can enjoy acrobatic artists, treats, beer and bid for a handmade guitar.
Details: This year's event will be May 20-22 at Galatyn Park Urban Center in Richardson.
C0st: Check out ticket packages here. Children 12 and under are free.
3. Texas Music Revolution
What: KHYI 95.3 The Range hosts the 26th edition of the two-day music festival, which features big names in Americana, Alt-Country and Texas Country music.
Details: TMR falls on June 3-4 at Downtown Historic Mckinney Square.
C0st: Tickets are on sale here.
4. AnimeFest
What: This is a safe space to nerd out. Anime Fest is a four-day celebration of Japanese anime, music, cosplay and gaming.
Details: Not to be confused with Anime Dallas, AnimeFest is July 29 to Aug. 1 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.
C0st: Tickets can be purchased here.
5. Texas Country Reporter Festival
What: Hosted by Bob Phillips of the "Texas Country Reporter" TV show, this daylong celebration has drawn 50,000 people for the last 10 years and features more than 200 artists, a parade and live music.
Details: This year's festival is slated for Oct. 29 at the Ellis County Courthouse Square, 101 W Main St, Waxahachie, but check here for the most up to date information.
C0st: Free.
6. Dallas Festival of the Arts
What: This visual arts event gives back to the community, amplifies local artists, and brings art fans together with artists from all over the city, state and country.
Details: Dallas Festival of Arts runs from Oct. 22-23 at Kidd Springs Park.
C0st: Free.
7. Lights All Night Festival
What: Ring in the New Year with the longest-running EDM festival in Texas.
Details: This event will be in December, check this page for updates.
Cost: This is a ticketed event, stay tuned here for information.
