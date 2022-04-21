Festival season is in full swing, and we are booked and busy in 2022.

Here are the top seven events happening in North Texas, starting this spring.

What: Texas' premier springtime electronic and house music festival.

Details: Ubbi Dubbi is taking place from April 23-24 at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth.

C0st: Tickets are available here.

Photo courtesy of Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

What: More than just a music festival. Wildflower attendees can enjoy acrobatic artists, treats, beer and bid for a handmade guitar.

Details: This year's event will be May 20-22 at Galatyn Park Urban Center in Richardson.

C0st: Check out ticket packages here. Children 12 and under are free.

What: KHYI 95.3 The Range hosts the 26th edition of the two-day music festival, which features big names in Americana, Alt-Country and Texas Country music.

Details: TMR falls on June 3-4 at Downtown Historic Mckinney Square.

C0st: Tickets are on sale here.

What: This is a safe space to nerd out. Anime Fest is a four-day celebration of Japanese anime, music, cosplay and gaming.

Details: Not to be confused with Anime Dallas, AnimeFest is July 29 to Aug. 1 at the Sheraton Dallas Hotel.

C0st: Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo courtesy of Phillips Productions.

What: Hosted by Bob Phillips of the "Texas Country Reporter" TV show, this daylong celebration has drawn 50,000 people for the last 10 years and features more than 200 artists, a parade and live music.

Details: This year's festival is slated for Oct. 29 at the Ellis County Courthouse Square, 101 W Main St, Waxahachie, but check here for the most up to date information.

C0st: Free.

Photo courtesy of Caren West PR

What: This visual arts event gives back to the community, amplifies local artists, and brings art fans together with artists from all over the city, state and country.

Details: Dallas Festival of Arts runs from Oct. 22-23 at Kidd Springs Park.

C0st: Free.

What: Ring in the New Year with the longest-running EDM festival in Texas.

Details: This event will be in December, check this page for updates.

Cost: This is a ticketed event, stay tuned here for information.