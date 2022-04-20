The rate of American workers testing positive for cocaine and marijuana is at its highest point since 2001, according to an analysis from Quest Diagnostics.

Why it matters: Companies across the country are facing recruiting and retention challenges, resulting in more employers dropping drug-test requirements.

Eliminating drug tests can also lead to more equitable workplaces, according to the ACLU.

What they did: The Quest study is based on more than 11 million de-identified urine, hair and oral fluid drug test results collected between January and December 2021.

Details: Occupations required to test by federal mandate — including pilots and train conductors — had a lower overall positivity rate (2.2%).

Nationwide, pre-employment tests resulted in a lower rate of positive tests (5.4%) than post-accident tests (9.7%).

Zoom in: Texas has a lower percentage of positive tests (3.9%) than the national average (4.6%), according to Quest.

Yes, but: The rate of positive tests from opiates and opioids in Texas is nearly double the U.S. average, despite a downward trend nationwide.

The intrigue: The overall rate of positive drug tests in Texas is much higher in rural parts of the state.