Dallas' Southern Gateway Park could stitch Oak Cliff back together

Three Dallas mayors say a deck park built over Interstate 35E can stitch Oak Cliff back together, including the remnants of one of the country’s only remaining intact Freedman’s Towns.

Driving the news: Current Mayor Eric Johnson and former mayors Mike Rawlings and Ron Kirk gathered Tuesday at City Hall to celebrate reaching 75% of the funding goal to build the first half of Southern Gateway Park.

The park will span the highway between Ewing and Marsalis avenues near the Dallas Zoo.

Why it matters: That section of the interstate severed southern Dallas when it opened in the 1960s and gutted a historically Black community.

The mayors each echoed "Field of Dreams," saying if the park is built, the opportunities will come.

Between the lines: Southern Dallas houses 60% of the city’s population but accounts for only 10% of the city’s property value, according to an analysis of the region by economist J.H. Cullum Clark.

The neighborhood, part of Oak Cliff, is predominantly Black and Hispanic.

Details: The 5-acre park, which is designed by HKS Architects, will be completed in two stages and will be similar to the popular Klyde Warren Park over Central Expressway.

Southern Gateway Park will include fountains, parking for food trucks and pavilions.

By the numbers: The first phase of the project has $62 million of the $82 million needed for completion through a public-private partnership, which includes the Texas Department of Transportation.

$7 million comes from the city’s 2017 bond program.

$40 million comes from North Central Texas Council of Governments.

$35 million will come from private donations to the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation, which still needs to raise $20 million dollars.

What they’re saying: Rawlings urged more donors to give money toward the effort and start raising funds for the second phase of the project, which he called a "big opportunity" for southern Dallas.

"This is our opportunity to put a stake in the ground, to put a front yard on the city of Dallas as you’re driving from Austin," he said.

What’s next: The first half of the park is slated to open in 2024.