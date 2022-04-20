Police in Dallas County still making marijuana arrests despite DA policy

Police in Dallas County are still arresting people for low-level marijuana possession, despite District Attorney John Creuzot's promise not to prosecute first-time marijuana possession cases.

Why it matters: Black people are more likely than white people to be arrested for marijuana possession in Dallas County, SMU's Deason Criminal Justice Reform Center found in a three-part study.

A vast majority of misdemeanor marijuana possession cases filed with the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office are rejected each year, including 321 class B cases since January.

Flashback: Creuzot announced when he came into office in 2019 that his office wouldn’t prosecute these cases, in part to reduce the racial disparities seen in the arrests.

Zoom out: The House passed a bill this month to decriminalize cannabis at the federal level, which would also allow for some marijuana convictions to be expunged.

Los Angeles County — where recreational marijuana is legal — dismissed about 60,000 marijuana convictions last year in an attempt to undo some of the damage caused by the war on drugs.

Zoom in: Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia put into effect a new marijuana enforcement policy on April 19, 2021, which said officers should not charge anyone found with less than 2 ounces of marijuana for recreational use, with some caveats, such as if the person has a gun.

Officers have been following the procedure since it was implemented, the department said in a statement. The policy was enacted in part "to reduce the burden on police resources."

By the numbers: DPD has filed 680 class B misdemeanor cases for marijuana possession since then, according to numbers provided by the DA’s office. The office accepted three of those cases.

In 2021, all law enforcement agencies in Dallas County filed 2,442 misdemeanor marijuana possession cases with the DA's office, which rejected 2,005 of them.

The big picture: A Gallup poll in November of last year had 68% of Americans supporting full legalization of marijuana, up from 34% in 2001.