T-Pain laments low ticket sales: "WTF, Dallas?!"

Rapper T-Pain is hurt, Dallas.

Driving the news: In a TikTok clip, Masked Singer champion T-Pain explained — in not so many words — that he's perplexed by the fact that he's only sold 26% of the tickets available for his May 18 show at The Factory in Dallas.

What he's saying: "What the f***, Dallas?! Dallas, what are you doing?! Y'all don't f*** with me?!" T-Pain exclaimed. "What did I do! Let me know what I did! What's going on?!"

"I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I'm part of the city," he said — despite the fact that there aren't a lot of horses in Dallas.

"I've worn a cowboy hat — or two — you know what I'm sayin'? Regular cowboy and Dallas Cowboys, I've done both! What the f***?!"

By the numbers: Dallas has the lowest percentage of tickets sold for any of T-Pain's upcoming shows, tied for the second of two shows in Chicago, per the chart on his TikTok. (The first Chicago show is sold out.)

His May 29 show, in Buffalo, is the next lowest, with 39% of available tickets sold.

What's next: If you'd like to let T-Pain know you're still sprung, you can purchase tickets here.