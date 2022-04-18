T-Pain laments low ticket sales: "WTF, Dallas?!"
Rapper T-Pain is hurt, Dallas.
Driving the news: In a TikTok clip, Masked Singer champion T-Pain explained — in not so many words — that he's perplexed by the fact that he's only sold 26% of the tickets available for his May 18 show at The Factory in Dallas.
What he's saying: "What the f***, Dallas?! Dallas, what are you doing?! Y'all don't f*** with me?!" T-Pain exclaimed. "What did I do! Let me know what I did! What's going on?!"
- "I wore cowboy hats many times. I used to raise horses. I feel like I'm part of the city," he said — despite the fact that there aren't a lot of horses in Dallas.
- "I've worn a cowboy hat — or two — you know what I'm sayin'? Regular cowboy and Dallas Cowboys, I've done both! What the f***?!"
By the numbers: Dallas has the lowest percentage of tickets sold for any of T-Pain's upcoming shows, tied for the second of two shows in Chicago, per the chart on his TikTok. (The first Chicago show is sold out.)
- His May 29 show, in Buffalo, is the next lowest, with 39% of available tickets sold.
What's next: If you'd like to let T-Pain know you're still sprung, you can purchase tickets here.
