Poverty in Texas, mapped

Roughly 14.6% of residents of Dallas County lived below the poverty level in 2020, per new census data.

Zoom out: The Dallas rates are slightly higher than the national average of 12.8%.

The Tarrant County poverty rate is 11.4%.

In Denton and Collin counties, the rates are 7.4% and 6.3% respectively.

As our interactive U.S. map shows, poverty during the pandemic was most concentrated in Appalachia, the South, Southwest and South Dakota.

Overall, national poverty rates have decreased from 15.5% in 2011-2015 to 12.8% in 2016–2020.

Zoom in: Dimmit County, in South Texas, had the state's highest share of residents in poverty, with 42.6%. Loving County, along the New Mexico border, apparently had the lowest, reporting 0.0% of the population in poverty.

The Texas statewide average is 12.9%.

