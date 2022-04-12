Plano is the 33rd healthiest city in America and the healthiest city in North Texas, according to a new report by the finance website WalletHub.

Why it matters: North Texas — and Dallas in particular — has long struggled to promote traditional routes to wellness, including walkable streets, access to healthy food and recreational areas.

The report compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across four key dimensions: health care, food, fitness and green space.

By the numbers: Plano is the only place in North Texas to crack the top 100 healthiest cities, per this new ranking. Dallas came in at 107, several spots behind Houston and San Antonio.

Fort Worth is 133rd.

Arlington, Irving, Garland and Grand Prairie are all clustered between 147 and 151 on the list.

Austin is ranked 7th overall.

Zoom in: Plano also ranked second in the country in terms of lowest medical bills, though the site didn't mention where that information came from.

Our thought bubble: No, WalletHub isn't a great source for anything medical, but more than two years after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, our region could be doing a lot more to improve the physical and mental well-being of its citizens.