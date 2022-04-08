Dallas Rangers sign landmark crypto sponsorship deal

The Texas Rangers now have a cryptocurrency partner in Trade The Chain, which paid for the deal entirely in digital currency, including bitcoin and ether.

Why it matters: The team and the trading community say the deal is likely the first in the MLB paid entirely in cryptocurrency.

Cypto isn’t a fad, and is only growing in prominence. This deal will likely expose more sports fans to digital currencies.

Zoom out: The Oakland A’s are the first major league team to sell a suite for bitcoin.

The NFL has announced it would allow teams to seek sponsorships from blockchain, the technology behind cryptocurrencies, per CNBC. However, the league still bans digital currency promotions.

The Dallas Mavericks announced last year a five-year partnership with a cryptocurrency brokerage platform.

Details: Fans attending games will see signs for the trading community behind home plate and on the mound.

Trade The Chain did not disclose how much it paid for the deal.

What they’re saying: Receiving the first portion of cryptocurrency “was a truly momentous occasion for our partnerships and finance departments, and the entire Rangers front office," Texas Rangers chief operating officer Neil Leibman said in a statement.

Yes, but: Fans won’t be paying for their hot dogs and beers with crypto, yet.