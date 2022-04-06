43 mins ago - News

Millions of Texans don't make a "living wage"

Tasha Tsiaperas
Reproduced from Oxfam America via U.S. Census; Map: Axios Visuals

Nearly 40% of all Texas workers make less than $15 per hour, according to an Oxfam America analysis of census data.

Why it matters: A huge swath of the population is living on less than the “living wage.”

Details: About 5.7 million Texas workers would benefit from the state increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour, per Oxfam.

Zoom out: Nationally, an average of 32% of workers earn less than $15 per hour.

  • 51.9 million Americans earn less than $31,200 a year.

By the numbers: Workers of color are more likely to make less than $15 per hour compared to their white counterparts in Texas.

  • 48% of Black workers and 54% of Latino workers make less than $15 per hour, compared to 26.5% of white workers.
  • 60% of women of color here earned less than $15 per hour compared to the national average of 50%.
  • 49% of women workers make less than $15 per hour in Texas, compared to nearly 42% of men.
