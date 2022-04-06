Millions of Texans don't make a "living wage"

Reproduced from Oxfam America via U.S. Census; Map: Axios Visuals

Nearly 40% of all Texas workers make less than $15 per hour, according to an Oxfam America analysis of census data.

Why it matters: A huge swath of the population is living on less than the “living wage.”

The living wage for an adult with no children is $15.24 in Texas, as calculated by a Massachusetts Institute of Technology tool.

The federal minimum wage has been $7.25 for 13 years.

Details: About 5.7 million Texas workers would benefit from the state increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour, per Oxfam.

Zoom out: Nationally, an average of 32% of workers earn less than $15 per hour.

51.9 million Americans earn less than $31,200 a year.

By the numbers: Workers of color are more likely to make less than $15 per hour compared to their white counterparts in Texas.