More cool things to do in North Texas this spring

A few weeks ago we told you about nine cool things to do in Dallas this spring.

If you haven’t perused yet, you should.

Yes, but: Because we strive to put the brev in smart brevity, we kept it short. Here are a few more things you might want to do:

Go see an FC Dallas game: Not only is Toyota Stadium in Frisco a wonderful place to see a game, the team — one of the original MLS franchises — is always competitive.

Plus, now FC Dallas has a few bonafide national team stars.

Buy a plant: North Texas is full of places where you can purchase a new chlorophyll-based family member. A few of our favorites:

See-eth thou’st Shakespeare: This is Shakespeare Dallas’ 50th season. Options this year include "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "The Tempest" and "Hamlet."