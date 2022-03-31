More cool things to do in North Texas this spring
A few weeks ago we told you about nine cool things to do in Dallas this spring.
- If you haven’t perused yet, you should.
Yes, but: Because we strive to put the brev in smart brevity, we kept it short. Here are a few more things you might want to do:
Go see an FC Dallas game: Not only is Toyota Stadium in Frisco a wonderful place to see a game, the team — one of the original MLS franchises — is always competitive.
- Plus, now FC Dallas has a few bonafide national team stars.
Buy a plant: North Texas is full of places where you can purchase a new chlorophyll-based family member. A few of our favorites:
- Ruibal’s Plants of Texas, which has several locations.
- North Haven Gardens in North Dallas.
- Dirt Flowers in Bishop Arts.
See-eth thou’st Shakespeare: This is Shakespeare Dallas’ 50th season. Options this year include "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "The Tempest" and "Hamlet."
