More cool things to do in North Texas this spring

Michael Mooney
FC Dallas players celebrate
FC Dallas forward Franco Jara and midfielder Paul Arriola celebrate after Jara's second half goal against Nashville on March 12 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco. Photo: Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A few weeks ago we told you about nine cool things to do in Dallas this spring.

Yes, but: Because we strive to put the brev in smart brevity, we kept it short. Here are a few more things you might want to do:

Go see an FC Dallas game: Not only is Toyota Stadium in Frisco a wonderful place to see a game, the team — one of the original MLS franchises — is always competitive.

Buy a plant: North Texas is full of places where you can purchase a new chlorophyll-based family member. A few of our favorites:

See-eth thou’st Shakespeare: This is Shakespeare Dallas’ 50th season. Options this year include "A Midsummer Night’s Dream," "The Tempest" and "Hamlet."

