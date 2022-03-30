2 hours ago - News

Dallas whiz kid wins national science prize

Tasha Tsiaperas
A young man standing next to his science project
Luke Robert Robitaille explains his research at the Regeneron Science Talent Search in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Regeneron Science Talent Search

A Euless high schooler used a mathematical concept to study braids, which could help researchers understand how fluids mix.

Driving the news: The research netted Luke Robert Robitaille $40,000 at the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Details: Robitaille used the concept of topological entropy to study braids and found that a low number of strands mostly led to orderly braids, but the intertwined twists became chaotic with a large number of strands.

The 18-year-old homeschooled senior took the sixth-place prize in the talent search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

  • Sponsor Regeneron is a publicly traded biotech company.

What they’re saying: Robitaille said strands "can intertwine and make all sort of weird mathematical patterns."

  • "You think of braids as related to mixing up fluids."

Go deeper: Watch Robitaille explain his project here.

