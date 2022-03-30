Dallas whiz kid wins national science prize

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

A Euless high schooler used a mathematical concept to study braids, which could help researchers understand how fluids mix.

Driving the news: The research netted Luke Robert Robitaille $40,000 at the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Details: Robitaille used the concept of topological entropy to study braids and found that a low number of strands mostly led to orderly braids, but the intertwined twists became chaotic with a large number of strands.

The 18-year-old homeschooled senior took the sixth-place prize in the talent search, the nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors.

Sponsor Regeneron is a publicly traded biotech company.

What they’re saying: Robitaille said strands "can intertwine and make all sort of weird mathematical patterns."

"You think of braids as related to mixing up fluids."

