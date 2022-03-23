House hunt: What $300K gets you in Dallas real estate
The median home sale price in Dallas is $325,500, up 19% year over year, according to the latest from MetroTex.
State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:
2444 Wilma St. — $285,000
Neighborhood: Alameda Heights
Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,061 square feet.
- Features: Open kitchen with wet bar, 5 (!!) bedrooms, fireplace, large yard.
- Listing agent: Eunice Pettaway at TDRealty
3307 Renaissance Drive — $290,000
Neighborhood: The Renaissance, between Hebron and Carrollton
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,431 square feet.
- Features: New vinyl floors, updated primary bath, two-car garage, covered back patio.
- Listing agent: Sean Rush at Vivo Realty
3112 Ruidosa Ave. — $289,000
Neighborhood: Linda Heights
Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,722 square feet.
- Features: Near Dallas Athletic Club, gas fireplace, classic three-bed ranch layout, sprawling yard.
- Listing agent: Michael Colaninni at eXp Marketing Group
