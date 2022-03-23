13 mins ago - Real Estate

House hunt: What $300K gets you in Dallas real estate

Brianna Crane
Photo: Courtesy of Eunice Pettaway
2444 Wilma St. Photo: Courtesy of Eunice Pettaway

The median home sale price in Dallas is $325,500, up 19% year over year, according to the latest from MetroTex.

State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:

2444 Wilma St. — $285,000

Neighborhood: Alameda Heights

Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,061 square feet.

  • Features: Open kitchen with wet bar, 5 (!!) bedrooms, fireplace, large yard.
  • Listing agent: Eunice Pettaway at TDRealty
wilma listing dallas
Photo: Courtesy of Eunice Pettaway
2444 Wilma St. kitchen
Photo: Courtesy of Eunice Pettaway
3307 Renaissance Drive — $290,000

Neighborhood: The Renaissance, between Hebron and Carrollton

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,431 square feet.

  • Features: New vinyl floors, updated primary bath, two-car garage, covered back patio.
  • Listing agent: Sean Rush at Vivo Realty
3307 Renaissance Dr.
Photo: Courtesy of Sean Rush
3307 Renaissance Dr.
Photo: Courtesy of Sean Rush
3307 Renaissance Dr.
Photo: Courtesy of Sean Rush
3112 Ruidosa Ave. — $289,000

Neighborhood: Linda Heights

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,722 square feet.

  • Features: Near Dallas Athletic Club, gas fireplace, classic three-bed ranch layout, sprawling yard.
  • Listing agent: Michael Colaninni at eXp Marketing Group
