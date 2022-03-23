Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The median home sale price in Dallas is $325,500, up 19% year over year, according to the latest from MetroTex.

State of play: We wanted to see what you can buy for less than that price tag, so here are three options around $300,000 in three different neighborhoods:

Neighborhood: Alameda Heights

Specs: 5 beds, 3 baths, 3,061 square feet.

Features: Open kitchen with wet bar, 5 (!!) bedrooms, fireplace, large yard.

Open kitchen with wet bar, 5 (!!) bedrooms, fireplace, large yard. Listing agent: Eunice Pettaway at TDRealty

Photo: Courtesy of Eunice Pettaway

Photo: Courtesy of Eunice Pettaway

Neighborhood: The Renaissance, between Hebron and Carrollton

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,431 square feet.

Features: New vinyl floors, updated primary bath, two-car garage, covered back patio.

New vinyl floors, updated primary bath, two-car garage, covered back patio. Listing agent: Sean Rush at Vivo Realty

Photo: Courtesy of Sean Rush

Photo: Courtesy of Sean Rush

Photo: Courtesy of Sean Rush

Neighborhood: Linda Heights

Specs: 3 beds, 2 baths, 1,722 square feet.