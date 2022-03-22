Report finds North Texas is home to a lot of hate groups

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Recreated from Southern Poverty Law Center; Map: Jacque Schrag/Axios

Texas has the third highest number of hate and anti-government groups in the nation, according to a recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Only California and Florida have more hate groups counted by the nonprofit.

Why it matters: The number of hate groups fell in Texas and nationally in 2021 for the third year in a row, but more extremist organizations have moved online, according to the report.

North Texas also played an outsized role in the Jan. 6 insurrection. More than 60 Texans are among those facing federal charges in connection with the Capitol breach, according to the Department of Justice.

Details: Texas is home to 52 organizations the nonprofit has designated as hate groups, including the white nationalist Patriot Front and several chapters of the Proud Boys.

North Texas is home to about a dozen such groups, including Plano’s Probe Ministries, which the SPLC defines as an anti-LGBTQ organization.

Flashback: In 2015, Texas had 84 hate groups, the highest number in the country.

Yes, but: The report says while the overall number of hate organizations declined last year, some experienced "rapid growth."

The Proud Boys had 72 active chapters last year, compared to 43 the year before. The organization has chapters in Dallas, Austin and Houston.

What they're saying: The "reactionary and racist beliefs that propelled a mob into the Capitol” have become a powerful political movement, the center says.