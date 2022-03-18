Your Dallas weekend: March 18-20

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Looking to make last-minute weekend plans? Here are some options:

Travel the world. The Towers of Tomorrow exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science features skyscrapers built from LEGOs.

10am-5pm Friday-Saturday. 11am-5pm Sunday at 2201 N Field St. in Dallas. Adults tickets are $28 for general admission at the special exhibit.

Relax to smooth jazz. Kenny G performs at the Bass Performance Hall.

7:30pm Friday and Saturday. 2pm Sunday at 525 Commerce St. in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $35.

Downward goat. Practice yoga with goats at Pecan Square in Northlake.

3:30-4:30pm Saturday at 2701 N. Market St. in Northlake. Tickets are $32 for adults.

Last chance. View "The Beauty of South Dallas" from Booker T. Washington graduate Nitashia Johnson. The exhibit closes Saturday.