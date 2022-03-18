Your Dallas weekend: March 18-20
Looking to make last-minute weekend plans? Here are some options:
Travel the world. The Towers of Tomorrow exhibit at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science features skyscrapers built from LEGOs.
- 10am-5pm Friday-Saturday. 11am-5pm Sunday at 2201 N Field St. in Dallas. Adults tickets are $28 for general admission at the special exhibit.
Relax to smooth jazz. Kenny G performs at the Bass Performance Hall.
- 7:30pm Friday and Saturday. 2pm Sunday at 525 Commerce St. in Fort Worth. Tickets start at $35.
Downward goat. Practice yoga with goats at Pecan Square in Northlake.
- 3:30-4:30pm Saturday at 2701 N. Market St. in Northlake. Tickets are $32 for adults.
Last chance. View "The Beauty of South Dallas" from Booker T. Washington graduate Nitashia Johnson. The exhibit closes Saturday.
- 9am-5pm Friday-Saturday at the South Dallas Cultural Center, 3400 S. Fitzhugh Ave. Visits are available at 30-minute time slots.
