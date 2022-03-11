2 hours ago - Things to Do

4 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Dallas

Brianna Crane
cool airbnbs close to dallas
Lakefront luxury house for big groups. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb

Whether you're looking for a '90s house or tiny house, here are four Airbnb escapes, all under an hour driving distance from Dallas.

1. Saved by the '90s house

You don't have to leave the city for an escape. This '90s-themed house is stocked with retro video games and VHS movies, and there's a booth where you can eat all the sugary cereals we had as kids.

  • Location: Dallas
  • Features: Nostalgic '90s design, old McDonald's PlayPlace equipment in backyard, featured in Apartment Therapy.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $173+ per night
Saved by the 90s house
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
Saved by the 90s house
The wicker vanity surrounded by posters struck a level of nostalgia I've never experienced. A+ '90s decor. Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
2. Lakefront luxury house for big groups

The star of the show here is the resort-like pool. It has a hot tub, waterfall and is surrounded by fire features — all with views of Lewisville Lake.

  • Location: Shady Shores
  • Features: Sleeps 12, outdoor fireplace, spacious barn with pool table and other games.
  • Space: 12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $442+ per night.
airbnb
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
luxury lake house near dallas
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
3. Instagram-worthy party pad

If your group is all about the 'gram, this Airbnb might be your next staycation. The house is designed with shareable moments in mind, from neon signs to boxwood backdrops.

  • Location: Dallas
  • Features: Photo ops throughout, up to 16 guests allowed, outdoor living area.
  • Space: 16 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
  • Cost: $408+ per night.
Instagram-worthy party pad
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
Instagram-worthy party pad interior
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
Instagram-worthy party pad fire pit
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
4. Lakefront house with private beach

Right on Lewisville Lake, this newly renovated house is fit for a family vacation. It has a private beach and a huge deck to enjoy the views.

  • Location: Little Elm
  • Features: Private beach, gated, good for groups/families.
  • Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $219+ per night.
Lakefront house with private beach
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
Lakefront house with private beach view
Photo: Courtesy of Airbnb
