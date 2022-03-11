4 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Dallas
Whether you're looking for a '90s house or tiny house, here are four Airbnb escapes, all under an hour driving distance from Dallas.
1. Saved by the '90s house
You don't have to leave the city for an escape. This '90s-themed house is stocked with retro video games and VHS movies, and there's a booth where you can eat all the sugary cereals we had as kids.
- Location: Dallas
- Features: Nostalgic '90s design, old McDonald's PlayPlace equipment in backyard, featured in Apartment Therapy.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $173+ per night
2. Lakefront luxury house for big groups
The star of the show here is the resort-like pool. It has a hot tub, waterfall and is surrounded by fire features — all with views of Lewisville Lake.
- Location: Shady Shores
- Features: Sleeps 12, outdoor fireplace, spacious barn with pool table and other games.
- Space: 12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $442+ per night.
3. Instagram-worthy party pad
If your group is all about the 'gram, this Airbnb might be your next staycation. The house is designed with shareable moments in mind, from neon signs to boxwood backdrops.
- Location: Dallas
- Features: Photo ops throughout, up to 16 guests allowed, outdoor living area.
- Space: 16 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Cost: $408+ per night.
4. Lakefront house with private beach
Right on Lewisville Lake, this newly renovated house is fit for a family vacation. It has a private beach and a huge deck to enjoy the views.
- Location: Little Elm
- Features: Private beach, gated, good for groups/families.
- Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $219+ per night.
