4 cool Airbnbs driving distance from Dallas

Whether you're looking for a '90s house or tiny house, here are four Airbnb escapes, all under an hour driving distance from Dallas.

You don't have to leave the city for an escape. This '90s-themed house is stocked with retro video games and VHS movies, and there's a booth where you can eat all the sugary cereals we had as kids.

Location: Dallas

Dallas Features: Nostalgic '90s design, old McDonald's PlayPlace equipment in backyard, featured in Apartment Therapy.

Nostalgic '90s design, old McDonald's PlayPlace equipment in backyard, featured in Apartment Therapy.

Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
Cost: $173+ per night

The wicker vanity surrounded by posters struck a level of nostalgia I've never experienced. A+ '90s decor.

The star of the show here is the resort-like pool. It has a hot tub, waterfall and is surrounded by fire features — all with views of Lewisville Lake.

Location: Shady Shores

Shady Shores Features: Sleeps 12, outdoor fireplace, spacious barn with pool table and other games.

Sleeps 12, outdoor fireplace, spacious barn with pool table and other games.

Space: 12 guests, 6 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
Cost: $442+ per night.

If your group is all about the 'gram, this Airbnb might be your next staycation. The house is designed with shareable moments in mind, from neon signs to boxwood backdrops.

Location: Dallas

Dallas Features: Photo ops throughout, up to 16 guests allowed, outdoor living area.

Photo ops throughout, up to 16 guests allowed, outdoor living area.

Space: 16 guests, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
Cost: $408+ per night.

Right on Lewisville Lake, this newly renovated house is fit for a family vacation. It has a private beach and a huge deck to enjoy the views.

Location: Little Elm

Little Elm Features: Private beach, gated, good for groups/families.

Private beach, gated, good for groups/families.

Space: 9 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
Cost: $219+ per night.

