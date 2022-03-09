40 mins ago - Food and Drink

Black Rifle Coffee Company comes to Plano

Michael Mooney
A Black Rifle Coffee location in Plano
The new Black Rifle Coffee location in Plano. Photo courtesy of Cormac West.

The long-awaited Plano location of Black Rifle Coffee is up and running. The Utah-based coffee company, dubbed the "Red-state Starbucks," says it serves "coffee and culture to people who love America."

The big picture: Black Rifle already has several locations in Tarrant County, but the Plano store is the first one on the east side of D-FW.

Zoom out: The company joined the New York Stock Exchange last month and plans to hire 10,000 veterans.

Of note: Black Rifle offers a 10% discount to military veterans and first responders.

Our thought bubble: You don’t have to love guns — or care about the military at all, actually — to love the incredible coffee at Black Rifle.

  • Especially that horchata latte. It’s delicious.
